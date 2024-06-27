Douglas Republicans submit Voter ID petition

Organizers of a petition to put Voter ID on the November ballot announced they submitted 179,316 signatures to election officials across the state.

Douglas County Republicans Linda Houchin and Jon Crawford submitted 7,116 signatures to Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgans on Monday afternoon as part of the statewide effort.

Organizers said the petition drive required 102,300 signatures across the state.

Douglas County Republican Women President Maureen Karas and Sierra Nevada Republican Women President Patricia Smith led the effort to get the Douglas signatures.

Douglas County Republican Central Committee members Jon Crawford and Linda Houchin flank Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgans on Monday Provided

“Both Maureen and Patricia would like to thank all the volunteers for their outstanding work and commitment in helping both Douglas County and the State of Nevada reach the signature requirement,” officials said.

Republican clubs across the state were able to collect the signatures in 4.5 months.

The petition was challenged in court on two occasions at the Nevada Supreme Court both on its language and its effect.

Justices cleared the path for the petition in a 7-0 vote on May 8 saying it didn’t create a poll tax.

The initiative would require voters to show identification when they vote. Those mailing in ballots would have to include the last four digits of their drivers license number, Social Security number or the number provided by the clerk when they registered.

Should the petitions be verified, the initiative would go on the November ballot. It would have to go to voters again in 2026 in order to be added to the Nevada Constitution.

For more information, visit http://www.repairthevote.us .