Douglas school district narrows list of superintendent candidates

Whether in person or online, Douglas County school trustees will interview three candidates for superintendent 1 p.m. May 4.

Trustees agreed to interview Douglas County Human Resources Director Keith Lewis, retired Eureka County Superintendent Dan Wold and Washoe School District Executive Director Victor Sherbondy.

The real tangle was how to navigate the interviews given a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Trustees determined that if the order is lifted by April 30, they would interview candidates in person. If the order is extended they would set up a virtual meeting to interview the candidates.

The seven trustees sent questions to their secretary to sort through and make sure each one has at least one question.

Attorney Rick Hsu told board members they had to ask each candidate the same questions.

While Board President Robbe Lehman has expressed a preference for Lewis, he said he wanted to make sure that people felt there was a complete process.

Board trustee Keith Byer said interviewing other candidates is good for the district and whoever ends up getting the job.

“I believe that it makes a statement to the public that we’ve gone through a valid process,” he said. “It helps the successful candidate that we’ve talked to other candidates, and that this is not the best internal candidate, but the best candidate.”

White announced she planned to retire this year at the end of February, but said she could remain in the position long enough for the district to hire someone else.

Douglas is now one of just three Nevada counties seeking a superintendent.

Washoe County dropped out of the hunt on March 31 when trustees announced they appointed interim Superintendent Kristen McNeill for the position, due in part to the coronavirus outbreak.

McNeill has served as interim superintendent since July 1.

That leaves Nye and Elko counties seeking new superintendents.