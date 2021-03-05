Douglas Search and rescue seeks volunteers

Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue is looking for new volunteers to join their team to help respond to various emergency calls.

Applications are available at http://www.douglassar.org , and must be submitted prior to August 2021.

An all-volunteer unit within the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, DCSAR responds to assistance calls for lost or injured persons in the mountains, desert, backcountry, and waterways of Douglas and surrounding counties. DCSAR also provides emergency assistance during natural disasters and large public safety emergencies.

Douglas County Search and Rescue will soon be holding another training academy, which will take place between August and September, 2021. The team is looking for new energetic members to join the organization.

DCSAR is looking for applicants who are 18 years and older, have a positive attitude, love the outdoors, physically fit and want to help his/her community in times of emergency. Outdoor and basic medical experience is helpful, but not required.

Academy and in-service training are provided to ensure all members are knowledgeable and proficient in performing their duties.

If you have further questions you may contact DCSAR at dcsar@douglasnv.us .