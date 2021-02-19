Douglas sergeant makes full recovery after December shooting

A Douglas County Sheriff’s sergeant, who was shot in the line of duty the weekend before Christmas, has made a full recovery.

Sgt. John Lenz has been cleared for full duty and is expected to be back to work on Monday, Sheriff Dan Coverley told county commissioners on Thursday.

“He’s coming back to work, and that’s something we’re very excited about,” Coverley said. “Thanks to everyone for the outpouring of support for Sgt. Lenz.”

Lenz was wounded during a traffic stop on Gilman Avenue in Gardnerville on Dec. 20.

Lenz was struck twice in the chest and once in the cheek after the passenger in a Jeep opened fire on him at around 11:15 p.m.

He was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

A Carson City resident, he was escorted home from the hospital on Dec. 29, 2020.

Lenz is a motorcycle officer and an accomplished cellist, who joined the sheriff’s office in 2009. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and a master’s degree in music.

His father plays horn in the Reno Philharmonic and his sister is a lead violinist.