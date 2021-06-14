Douglas Sheriff’s Office 1st in Nevada to use Live911 technology

STATELINE, Nev. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is the first law enforcement agency in Nevada to deploy Live911 technology which will allow first responders to hear emergency calls as they are being answered by dispatchers in real-time.

This software livestreams 911 calls directly to the officers in the field via their in-car computers to allow for a quicker response time, more information for the responding deputy to have before arrival, and a more precise GPS location of the caller.

“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office always strives to embrace new cutting-edge technologies to ensure we are doing things to the best of our ability for our residents and visitors,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley in a release. “Live911 lets us listen to a 911 call as it is taking place, something we have never been able to do before. This technology gives first-hand information to our deputies in the field and allows for a quicker response time which makes our officers and this community safer.”

The public does not need to do anything differently. Dial 911 in an emergency and the call will be heard in Sheriff’s Office vehicles.