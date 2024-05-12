Douglas Sheriff’s Office buys snowcat with donation
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a donation in August 2023, which was used to purchase a snowcat for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.
“I am extremely humbled and thankful for the generous donation, which allowed us to purchase a vital piece of equipment,” Sheriff Dan Coverley said. “This snowcat will allow us access to areas in winter conditions that we normally wouldn’t be able to access. We live in an awesome community and the support for the Sheriff’s Office is tremendous.”
It is the responsibility of Nevada’s sheriffs to have and maintain search and rescue capabilities.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office does this with an all-volunteer team. Search and Rescue is supervised by the Sheriff’s Office and has a deputy assigned to the team as a liaison and to assist them.
One of the most frequent operations conducted by SAR are winter rescues. These range from lost or injured skiers to outdoor enthusiasts stuck in the mountains.
“Access to these areas can be extremely difficult and evacuation of injured person can be just as challenging,” according to the Sheriff’s Office “A snowcat can make all the difference.”
