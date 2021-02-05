Douglas Sheriff’s Office increases DUI enforcement
STATELINE, Nev. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting high visibility and strong DUI enforcement extending through Feb. 15 as part of the Department of Public Safety’s Joining Forces campaign.
The increase in patrol will primarily take place at the Stateline area of the Lake Tahoe basin.
Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program which promotes enforcement in the areas of: driving under the influence, distracted driving, seat belts, and speed. The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives, increase traffic safety, and increase public awareness about the dangers of making unsafe choices while getting behind the wheel.
“The sheriff’s office would like to remind those who drink to drink responsibly and don’t drive impaired,” said a press release. “Safety is a top priority year-round; the dangers of DUI are serious. That is why DCSO continues to encourage their ’Call for a Ride. Stay Alive’ message.”
Safe alternatives to driving impaired include:
Designate a sober driver
Place to call a cab or use a ride-share service
Text a sober friend
And if you see a drunk driver on the road, call 9-1-1.
