Douglas vacation home rental permit wait list applications go live

STATELINE, Nev. — On Thursday, the website with applications for the vacation home rental wait list went live.

A new ordinance approved on June 3 established a 600-unit cap on rentals, which will require a waitlist. The rentals are only permitted in the Tahoe Township. Any vacation rental in East Fork Township, which includes Carson Valley and points east and south in Douglas County, could be slapped with a $20,000 fine under the new ordinance.

A moratorium on new vacation rentals remains in effect until the ordinance becomes effective on July 15.

“We know this is a very important matter for many who have been waiting for further guidance, and we are asking for patience as we work diligently to meet the July 15 deadline,” said Assistant County Manager Jenifer Davidson. “We created an FAQ webpage to assist the public in getting the answers they need as quickly as possible. In addition to reviewing the information on the website, we encourage all permit holders to read the adopted ordinance in its entirety.”

Because the new ordinance placed a cap on the maximum number of VHR permits, new applicants will not be able to obtain a permit immediately. New applicants will be required to apply annually to be placed on a waitlist to qualify to be eligible for a future permit. Douglas County Code Enforcement began accepting waitlist applications on Thursday.





Once the waitlist application period closes, an applicant’s position on the waitlist will be determined by random selection (lottery) conducted by an independent third party selected by the County. The results of this process will be presented at a public meeting of the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board. The time, place, and manner of this meeting will be posted on the County’s website three days prior to the meeting at http://www.douglascountynv.gov .

In addition to making significant changes to the ordinance, Douglas County hired two new full time Code Enforcement Officers and created a 24/7 VHR Hotline for complaints. This hotline is manned by live Code Enforcement Officers dedicated to investigating and resolving all VHR related issues. To lodge a complaint, call 775-783-6027 or email vhr@douglasnv.us .

Jurisdictions on both sides of the state line at Lake Tahoe have implemented web sites dedicated to vacation home rental code enforcement.

Douglas and El Dorado counties have posted information about rental rules for owners, residents and renters.

El Dorado County’s rules don’t apply within the boundaries of the city of South Lake Tahoe. Visit http://www.edcgov.us/Government/CodeEnforcement/Pages/VHR-Enforcement.aspx for more information.

For information about South Lake Tahoe’s vacation home rental regulations, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/453/Vacation-Home-Rentals-VHRs .