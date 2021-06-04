Douglas VHR ordinance approved, commission appoints advisory panel

A map showing where current VHR permits are located in Tahoe Township.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — It seems appropriate that after proclaiming June Cowboy Hat Month in honor of Carson Valley Days, it took some horse trading to choose five members of the new vacation home rental advisory board approved on Thursday.

Douglas County commissioners appointed former School Board Trustee Keith Byer, Jeffrey Mains, Lauren Romain, Mickie Hempler and Robert Drabrant. Mains and Romain are VHR owners.

Two dozen Lake Tahoe residents applied for the five positions on the board.

Under the proposed bylaws, the panel will hear enforcement appeals from code violations and advise commissioners on potential changes to the program.

A new vacation home rental ordinance was approved 4-1 by commissioners on Thursday.

Commissioner Walt Nowosad was the lone vote against the ordinance, saying he felt the entire program should be eliminated and the current permits expire without being renewed.

“This issue has caused a growth in government,” he said. “We’ve hired on three new code enforcement officers. The only solution to this problem is to close it off forever with no renewals of permits. Let them expire and the VHRs go away.”

Commissioner Mark Gardner expressed the feelings of the majority of the board, pointing out the lengthy process to get to the point.

“It’s not perfect,” he said. “But we’ll be able to make changes when the advisory board comes back to us.”

Rentals would be limited to two people per bedroom or four per parking space and requires a special use permit for rentals with occupancies of more than 10 people.

The advisory panel’s first job will be to select a chairman and vice chairman and determine by lot who gets four and who gets two-year terms and work on the bylaws prepared by county staff.