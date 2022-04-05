Douglas VHR ordinance revisions near completion

STATELINE, Nev. — An ordinance change required under a settlement with nine vacation home rental owners goes before Douglas County planning commissioners on Wednesday.

The second reading of the revised ordinance is expected to be heard by Douglas County commissioners at their Thursday meeting.

Planning Commissioners meet 1 p.m. Wednesday at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden. For more information go to douglascountynv.gov .

On March 23, members of the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board discussed the changes to the ordinance and recommended their approval 3-1.

The ordinance was challenged before its implementation on July 15, 2021. While some provisions were allowed to go forward, others, including a $20,000 fine for willful violation were suspended.





However, after county commissioners rejected a previous deal, another settlement conference came up with an ordinance commissioners were willing to support.

Among those are new occupancy limits, allowing family corporations to hold permits and giving VHR permit holders who have multiple permits until Oct. 1, 2024, to divest them.

Douglas County has been working on a vaction home rental ordinance for the last four years. Temporary rentals are only permitted in the Tahoe Township, and are prohibited in East Fork Township.