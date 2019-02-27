Douglas, Washoe County schools at Lake Tahoe on delayed start today
Lake Tahoe schools on the Nevada side of the state line are on a delayed start today.
Washoe County School District announced all Incline Village schools will observe a two-hour delay. There will be no early release today.
Douglas County School District has enacted a 90-minute delay for its two schools at the lake. School buses will stop at main bus stops only.
All schools in Lake Tahoe Unified School District are open today.