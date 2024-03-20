Down to 3 candidates for Washoe County School District seat

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Tara Horne withdrew as a challenger to controversial School Board Trustee Jeffrey Church on Tuesday, according to George Guthrie, Washoe County Registrar of Voters media production specialist.

That leaves Stephanie H. Flores and Christine Hull as the two challengers in the race to unseat the District A incumbent.

Since 2021, Church has been involved with 26 open meeting law complaints and six lawsuit actions against Washoe County School District, according to the district. Church and the district officials dispute if he has lost all of the legal items.

Regardless, it has cost taxpayers $345,000.

On March 12, the district denied Church’s request to pay for an external investigation into harassment accusations against him.

The board also allocated $500,000 to fund outside legal counsel to defend the district against lawsuits, complaints, and other actions directly related to Church.

Church filed papers to run for re-election to the nonpartisan office of School Board Trustee, District A, on March 8. He listed his email, phone number, and website on his Washoe County Registrar of Voters profile.

Church’s website is https://watchdogjeff.com/

Stephanie H. Flores filed to run for School Board Trustee, District A, on March 5. There was no additional information on her Washoe County Registrar of Voters profile.

Christine Hull filed her papers for School Board Trustee, District A, on March 4. Hull listed her email, address, phone number, and website on her Washoe County Registrar of Voters profile.

Hull’s website is https://votechristinehull.com/