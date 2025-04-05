Dr. Kimberly Evans honored as Barton Health’s Physician of the Year

South Lake Tahoe, Calif. – Barton Health announces Kimberly Evans, MD, FACS, Medical Director of Trauma at Barton Health has been named Physician of the Year. Selected through peer nominations, this prestigious award honors Dr. Evans’ dedication to patient care, surgical excellence, and leadership in advancing healthcare services at Barton Health.

“Dr. Evans embodies the highest standards of compassionate, quality care,” said Dr. David Young, Barton Health’s Chief Medical Officer. “Her leadership, particularly in trauma care, has elevated patient outcomes and strengthened our commitment to the well-being of the Tahoe community.”

Barton Health Physician of the Year, Dr. Kimberly Evans with Chief medical Officer, Dr. David Young (left) and Barton President and CEO, Dr. Clint Purvance (right) Provided / Barton

A board-certified general surgeon and Trauma Program Medical Director at Barton Health, Dr. Evans has been instrumental in establishing and developing Barton’s Trauma Program.

Under her leadership, Barton earned its Level III Trauma Center designation from the American College of Surgeons, ensuring the community has access to life-saving care close to home. Dr. Evans recently celebrated 11 years as Barton’s Trauma Program Medical Director, having grown the program from the ground up.

Her colleagues describe her as an attentive, caring, and dedicated physician who consistently puts patients first:

“Her compassion and connection to patients is second to none. Also, her work with the Trauma Program is incredible.”

“Dr. Evans consistently puts patients first. She works diligently not only for the general surgery department but as well as trauma. We are lucky to have her—her patients agree!”

“Dr. Evans has worked tirelessly to initiate and run an amazing trauma program. She has increased the level of care [for] trauma patients across the organization. She is also incredibly caring, kind, intelligent and a wonderful person to work with.”

Dr. Evans’ unwavering commitment to her patients, colleagues, and the Lake Tahoe community is reflected in this well-deserved recognition.

For more information on Barton Health’s quality and safety accolades, including Barton’s Level III Trauma designation and trauma services, visit BartonHealth.org .