Dramatic comedy ‘She Kills Monsters’ slashes way to South Tahoe theatre stage

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Black Ice Theatre Co. will present the high-octane dramatic comedy She Kills Monsters by acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen next month at Lake Tahoe Community College. Performances take place March 10-19 inside the Duke Theatre. All shows are at 7:30 p.m., except the March 13 show that begins at 2:30 p.m.

“Through comedy, She Kills Monsters explores themes of love, family and friendship” said Richard Sargent, co-director and producing artistic director. “It is a relatable and heroic tale of what it means to come of age in Small Town, USA.”

She Kills Monsters castmembers Brandon McCarthy, Kalayna Miller, CJ Enriquez, Neo Harness, Rhonda Keen, Isabel Telles (pictured left to right)

Provided

After the death of her teenage sister Tilly, Agnes discovers an untouched Dungeons and Dragons campaign in Tilly’s room. In an effort to connect with her sister one last time, Agnes enters the imaginary Dungeons and Dragons world she once mocked. She uncovers levels of her sister that she didn’t even know existed in this journey of self-discovery that “will slash and shapeshift its way into your heart.” – The New York Times

Even the Dungeon Master with the hardest heart will fall in love with this action-packed adventure filled with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ‘90s pop culture.

Black Ice Theatre Co. is very excited to kick off Season 3 with this heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. Featuring an all-ages cast and crew of local artists, their first mainstage show since the pandemic has a little something for everyone.

Performances take place March 10-19th at the Duke Theatre at the Lake Tahoe Community College.

Provided

“Mixed with all the fantasy is a very real human story, and in the end, it’s not just about slaying monsters; it’s about acknowledging them, meeting them face to face, and then kicking butt,” said Co-Director Ellen Martin. “I really hope people laugh and experience some magic.”

The production is recommended for ages 13 and up as there is some language and adult content. Adult and Student Tickets for the production are on sale now through Black Ice’s website, blackicetheatreco.com/shopnow .