Drill, Baby Drill, Part 2

In late January I wrote an article entitled, “Drill, Baby Drill. Not so Fast.” It made the case that oil companies would only increase drilling if the price of oil justified the required capital spending. In spite of the rhetoric U.S. drilling is in retreat. Here’s why:

When there is a glut of a product do manufacturers produce even more of it, or less? Obviously less. There is an oil glut that has sent the price of crude to $60, down about 15 percent since “liberation day.” At that price the interest in “drill, baby drill” is low. In fact, expect a decline in shale drilling and only a modest increase in U.S. crude production in 2025. Most of that will come from offshore fields.

Why the oil glut? It turns out that OPEC and its allies are doing the drill, baby drill. Saudi Arabia, frustrated by the lack of discipline from other OPEC members, has opened its spigots. Another reason is slowing demand growth. Global economic forecasts are being revised lower because of tariffs and trade wars. China is the second largest economy. When their economy stalls they need less oil.

Diamondback Energy told investors they will drill less this year in the Permian and plan to drop rigs. Conoco Phillips and Occidental Petroleum also plan to spend less this year. Some expect crude oil production to modestly decline next year, which would mark the first decline in a decade (ignoring the Covid years).

The demand story is very different when it comes to electricity. Artificial intelligence data centers need electricity, lots of it. In just two years AI data centers are expected to require up to 68 gigawatts globally. That’s similar to California’s current power capacity!

All methods of producing electricity are in the fast lane. On the clean side, solar rose 37 percent last year and wind rose 12 percent. About a quarter of electricity in the U.S. is being generated by renewable sources. Nuclear will play a role, too, but electricity is needed now and it can take a decade to build a nuclear plant.

But that’s not nearly enough to meet the exponential growth in demand. That’s why natural gas, of which the U.S. has a lot, will be used to generate electricity for many years to come. Companies profiting from the increased demand for natural gas include GE Vernova (GEV), Constellation Energy (CEG), and Vistra Corp (VST). Pipeline companies like Williams Cos (WMB) move gas to AI data centers and power companies. WMB has a stable revenue stream and investors appreciate its 3.4 percent yield and dividend growth. We’ll be hearing a lot more about the soaring need to generate electricity.

David Vomund is an Incline Village-based Independent Investment Advisor. Information is found at http://www.VomundInvestments.com or by calling 775-832-8555. Clients hold the positions mentioned in this article. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security