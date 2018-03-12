Drink beer, raise funds for Sierra-at-Tahoe avalanche dogs

If you go …

At the start of February, South Lake Brewing Company hosted a fundraiser for Heavenly Ski Patrol's avalanche dogs — and on Friday, March 16, the brewery is back at it with another event that raises funds for hard-working canines.

This time around, SLBC teams up with Sierra-at-Tahoe to gather donations for the ski resort's assembly of avalanche dogs.

"Always loyal and up for a hard day's work, Sierra Avalanche Dogs are worth celebrating. Not to mention, a lot of training and maintenance goes into keeping these furry buddies employed," states the Facebook page for the event.

"Let's help them continue to do their jobs by drinking beer and eating pizza!"

The event — which begins at 6 p.m. — will feature a raffle, live music and The Oven (a mobile, wood-fired pizza oven) in addition to SLBC brews.

A portion of proceeds will go toward the Sierra Avalanche Dogs.

The entire public, along with leashed dogs, is invited to attend the Sierra-at-Tahoe Avalanche Dog Fundraiser, which lasts throughout the evening (until 10 p.m.).

While the taproom is family-friendly, guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to consume beer.

Additional information about the event is available online via the South Lake Brewing Company, Sierra-at-Tahoe and Sierra Avalanche Dogs Facebook pages, and at http://www.southlakebeer.com.

SLBC is located at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. on South Shore.

— Lake Tahoe Action