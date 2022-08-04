Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Reverb Red

This week's featured drink k is Alibi Ale Works’ Reverb Red.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Growing up in the ‘90’s, we didn’t have 10,000 craft breweries serving up piles and piles of IPAs. We had microbreweries (as they were called back then) that were making beers like this week’s feature, the red ale. Sure, IPAs existed, but when I can dive into a good old American red ale, especially one as delicious as this, it brings some great memories.

What do I enjoy most about red ales (and this particular one in general)? I’m glad you asked, young whippersnapper.

To start, that reddish caramel color emitting malty notes directly into my sinuses is perhaps the smell/look that I most equate with beer. Maybe I was a bit too snooty in my younger years and not settling for Natty whatever, but the Reverb Red gives me those same sensations.

It starts off super light and then those familiar malty and toasty flavors kick in the door and start parading around the mouth then dances out on a high note with an extremely smooth finish.

The beer description from Alibi notes flavors of molasses and pumpernickel. The molasses comes through, but lighter than you might expect. Pumpernickel is interesting as a descriptor, but adds hints of lightly sweet and tangy flavors. Everything going on inside of this beer lends to a robust and well-rounded mouth feel with each sip.

For me, this is the type of beer I could sip on every day on vacation. In fact, just plop me on the beach with a slow drop IV of this and an umbrella and I’m good with wave watching for hours.

At 5% ABV it never feels like its getting the best of you. But oh does it ever feel like you’re betting the best of it.

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com .