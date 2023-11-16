Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works’ The Great Blonde Pumpkin

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

As the Thanksgiving Day holiday starts to creep into our daily conversations and planning duties, it means that the holiday season is upon us. I’m not certain where the holiday falls for everyone in terms of his or her favorite, but this is the one that definitely puts me in the spirit. And, when you have specific smells and flavors that permeate the senses, it only adds that much more joy to the season – which is where this week’s feature slots in perfectly.

Alibi Ale Works’ The Great Blonde Pumpkin Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

This blonde pumpkin ale arrives in a stunning light amber color, which is a little foreshadowing to the taste. Although the pumpkin and cinnamon flavors are at the forefront of this beer, they never go overboard or get too heavy. Other flavors like vanilla, ginger, nutmeg, and clove are also present, but much like the other flavors, none of them crush your palette. Instead, they all simply lean into one another leading towards a super smooth finish that is also crisp and refreshing.

That finish is a little contrasting to many other holiday beers. Most of them this time of year start to get heavy and weighted with flavors – but not this one. Much like the Thanksgiving holiday, this beer feels like all those family members you haven’t seen in a long time and are happy you get to spend time with them – even if it is for just the day … or in this case, a beer.

The beer weighs in at 4.6% ABV and is available in cans for you to take home and enjoy with your turkey for a perfect pairing. Or, if you wanted to wait on imbibing until Christmas, this will squeeze into that holiday like a fresh pair of flannel pajamas and be equally as comforting.

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com .