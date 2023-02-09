Drink of the Week: Alpine Union’s The Screwdolph

This week's featured drink is Alpine Union's The Screwdolph.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If this winter has evoked any of those sit-by-the-fire-with-a-nice-warm-drink feelings, then this week’s feature is worth a read. Not only does it hit all the comfy cozy notes and is delicious, but it also has a clever name, which if you read these columns, is one of my automatics when it comes to choosing what to order.

The ingredients are somewhat familiar when it comes to hot cocktails, but with a little twist. That comes in the form of Screwball peanut butter whiskey as the base spirit. Peppermint schnapps and hot chocolate are added to the fray, then topped with whipped cream and finished off with a cherry. Yes, the cherry is supposed to remind you of a certain reindeer (hence its name).

If you have not yet dove into the pool of peanut butter whiskey, this is an ideal way to start. Given the first ballot hall of fame partnership of peanut butter and chocolate, you’re already starting off with a no-brainer in the flavor department. But, it’s really the peppermint flavor that makes this drink stand out. I would not have expected those three flavors to mesh so well together, but if there were a candy bar that featured all three, I’d snatch it off the shelves in a heartbeat.

The alcohol stays pretty muted letting the flavors do all the heavy lifting. And if you’re one to take your time and let this warm the extremities, then you’ll be rewarded with that melted cream throughout each sip. But, if you’re like me, all you need is that first sip to do all the warming. In any case, if it’s tasty treats by the fire you seek, this is the right drink for you.

Alpine Union is located inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 50 U.S. Hwy 50 in Stateline. For more information visit them online at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/dining-restaurants/alpine-union-bar or give them a call at 775-589-7667.