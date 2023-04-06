Drink of the Week: Base Camp Pizza’s Chipotle Bloody Mary

This week's featured drink is Base Camp Pizza's Chipotle Bloody Mary.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

In the land of bloody Mary’s there is really no end to how you can twist the recipe to make it unique. For me, the best of the best have equal parts spicy, salty and savory – oh, and you do need to have the vodka punch through just a little bit. If any of those components start to overwhelm the other, that’s when things can start to go wrong. Thankfully, this week’s feature checks all of my boxes for a great option no matter what time of year.

In all honesty, there’s not much to tell on the ingredients side of this cocktail. That’s because Base Camp’s chipotle bloody Mary mix is top secret. We’re talking full-fledged retina scanning, simultaneous key turning, behind closed bars type of top secret. So while I don’t have all the ingredient details, I can sure talk about taste.

For those of you familiar with chipotle (the ingredient, not the restaurant), you’re probably aware that it’s a jalapeno that’s been left on vine to ripen until it turns red, then smoked and dried. You’re also probably aware that the flavor is quite pungent – a little bit can go a long way. I’m happy to tell you that the chipotle flavor here is just enough to compliment the mix components and doesn’t overpower at all.

It adds the perfect smoky backdrop to all the mix components and the spice-level, while evident, is also nothing that’s going to beat you into submission. The vodka used in this drink comes in the form of Tito’s, so there are no issues about flavor in that department. You get just enough of the creamy mouthfeel from the vodka to give this drink a super silky sip each and every time.

Base Camp Pizza Co. is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way No. 25a in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information visit them online at basecamppizzaco.com or reach them by phone at 530-544-2273.