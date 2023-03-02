Drink of the Week: Base Camp Pizza’s Slippery Slope

This week's featured drink is Base Camp Pizza's Slippery Slope.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

After a week of weather that we all just experienced, and looking at the forecast for the coming week, I think this week’s feature comes at just the right time. Not only can we look to it to warm the insides, but also you might just need it after all that shoveling — or at least to help take your mind off of what’s to come. Anyone missing spring or summer right about now?

Regardless of your answer to that question, let’s just focus on the week at hand. As most of you know, I love me a good cocktail name and I think the Slippery Slope qualifies as one of those. I suppose the name could double as a warning not to throw down too many in one sitting, as they are quite delicious. Although, if we keep getting all that snow …

Your team of ingredients is Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, Frangelico liqueur, Baileys Irish Cream, coffee, and splash of hot chocolate – all topped with a mound of whipped cream. Just listing out some of the ingredients, I’m sure you can get a feel for some of this drink’s tasty highlights, but if you haven’t had them all together, you are missing out on a true winter cocktail extravaganza.

Let’s start with the classic pairing of peanut butter and chocolate. You could probably stop there and be just fine, but getting another first ballot hall of fame pairing of coffee and Irish cream, you’ve now entered rarified air. Then, top everything off with a hazelnut liqueur; it’s like seeing a puzzle and immediately how it all fits together.

It’s not just how well the pairs play off of each other – it’s also how well each item’s individual flavor can equally pair with one another. They’re like family — all knowing what their chores are around the house to keep everything running smoothly. There isn’t an ounce of wasted flavor.

If you need to skip out on the shoveling to check this out, don’t worry. The snow will be there when you get back.

Base Camp Pizza Co. is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way No. 25a in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information visit them online at basecamppizzaco.com or give them a jingle at 530-544-2273.