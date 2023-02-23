Drink of the Week: Bistro at the Corner’s Chili Mango Mimosa

This week's featured drink is Bistro at the Corner's Chili Mango Mimosa.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

For the most part with this column, I talk about drinks in a sense of evening indulgences or after activities like skiing or biking. But, oftentimes I overlook those special accompaniments with events that are generally happening in the morning. Yes, brunch, I’m looking at you this week.

Before we get into the meat and potatoes of this drink, you need to know this is no ordinary mimosa. Normally, a mimosa calls it a day with a blend of champagne and juice and while still delicious, what if you were to go full beast mode on that concept and made a cocktail out of it? As one of Bistro at the Corner’s signature mimosas, this week’s feature does just that.

It does contain the friendly confines of orange juice and champagne but after those are where you take the first train out of Kansas. The rest of the drink includes house made mango syrup, Cazadores Tequila, and it’s finished off with a Tajin-spiced rim.

The orange and mango are what sets off the tasting flares. There’s a little bit of a bite that peeks in from the tequila, but it doesn’t bang you over the head. The finish is a mix of all the ingredients and is punctuated by the Tajin, which is a mixture of mild chiles, lime and salt — all very friendly flavors with both the mango and tequila.

The take is fun and the overall drinkability is quite smooth. If you want to stick with the traditional brunch option, they do offer a bottomless traditional mimosa as well. But, if you find yourself with a group of wild people, they also offer up a mimosa tower, which includes three bottles of champagne. Let’s just say they have you covered if you’re craving mimosas.

Bistro at the Corner is located at 2040 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menus and general information visit them online at bistroatthecorner.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-2751.