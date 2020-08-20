Drink of the Week: Bite Tahoe’s Kindred Spirit

Bite Tahoe's Kindred Spirit

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

I’d imagine a drink with the name like Kindred Spirit would have my same interest at heart: relaxing with a great tasting cocktail. It didn’t take long, but I knew we shared a connection after the first sip.

Although the list of ingredients might seem like an assembling of characters from the “Guardians of the Galaxy,” while unique, they all come together to pull off something fantastic.

Hayman’s gin, Lillet Blanc, house-made kiwi puree, lemon and celery shrub rally ‘round the shaker and get a pour over ice resulting in an electric green and yellow summertime staple.

I don’t know if it’s just me getting older or what, but I had given gin a bad rap up until a few years ago. Yes, it had to do with a gnarly night in my younger years, but a good gin can really elevate a cocktail and I’m quickly coming around as a fan. Here, it goes tête-à-tête with the Lillet Blanc (white wine).

I know what you’re thinking: wine and gin mixed together? Yeah. A little botanical, a little tropical, a little savory – they all connect like “Empire Strikes Back” Han and Leia which we all know is better than “Return of the Jedi” Han and Leia.

The fruity kiwi really comes through on the nose and, along with the lemon, plays wallflower to the other ingredients letting them dance around like James Brown, but never letting them out of their sight just in case they need a partner.

The crispy and slightly honey flavor from the wine finishes everything off in a surprisingly not too boozy, but slightly sweet, finish. It’s not quite a flat out mic drop, but definitely worthy of an encore.

If looking for the perfect drink to enjoy as we usher summer out the door, this might be just want the doctor ordered. And if the doctor’s always right, I don’t want to be wrong.

Bite Tahoe is located at 907 Tahoe Blvd. in Incline Village and are open at 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday. For menu and more information, visit them online at bitetahoe.com or give them a call at 775-831-1000.