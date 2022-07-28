Drink of the Week: Bowl Incline’s 300 Baller

This week's featured drink is Bowl Incline’s 300 Baller.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

With the temperatures creeping into “this-is-hot-even-for-Tahoe” levels, I thought this week’s drink feature should be something that can instantly cool you down. Enter the 300 Baller from Bowl Incline – one of the selections from their “Baller” series.

The series, served in insanely cool tiki glasses, are a blended ice base that is highlighted by the P.O.G. (passionfruit, orange, and guava) power trio. From there, you can select your rum floater from five different options. In this case, the 300 floater comes in the form of Smith and Cross navy strength rum. If you’re wondering what exactly navy strength means, tighten down the stern because your first instinct is probably right on the money.

While the rum (which drops notes of fruit, spice, and caramelized banana) is the grown up in the room, it blends so well with the base of the drink that it goes down as smooth as a silk-bottomed kayak over a glass day at Tahoe. That’s probably not my best effort at a description, but hopefully you get my drift.

To add even another layer of flavor, the drink is topped with a pineapple whipped cream (made with pineapple gum syrup) then dusted with a Li Hing Mui powder (made from dried salted plums) that they’re trekking in from Hawaii. Mix this into the rest of the drink and you might start seeing visions. There are so many layers of flavor in this cocktail that it would make an onion jealous.

You might ask yourself that all of this attention to detail to a cocktail is coming from inside of a bowling alley? Fair to question, but not fair to answer until you’ve been inside for the experience. Trust me, you need to check it out for yourself – especially if you’re searching for that cool getaway from this heat wave.

Bowl Incline is located at 920 Southwood Blvd. in Incline Village. For menus, bowling, hours of operation, or general information visit them online at bowlincline.com or by phone at 775-831-1900.