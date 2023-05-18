Drink of the Week: Bowl Incline’s 75 Split

This week's featured drink is Bowl Incline's 75 Split.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

I’ve written before about the French 75 cocktail – and the fact that it has rapidly become one of my wife’s favorites. But, these classic cocktails are still around for a reason – in the case of the French 75, since the early 1900s. It’s the small little twists that build upon the foundation that keeps these icons of the imbibing fresh and still relevant today. This week’s feature is a perfect example of that.

Instead of the standard gin, the base of this drink showcases a blackberry bramble gin, which, spoiler alert: is the star of the show. A little bit tart on the front end, that rounds into berry in the middle, then finishing with notes of citrus, it’s the superconductor throughout each sip.

The drink is rounded out with lemon, house-made rosemary simple syrup, then topped off with bubbly Prosecco. As you can imagine, the tartness and citrus finish of the gin are a perfect partner to the lemon. And the floral notes, hints of spice, and the little drips of juniper that also come from the gin pair with the rosemary simple syrup effortlessly. It’s like two strangers meeting in the middle of the street and as soon as they shake hands, they become best friends.

The punctuation mark hits with the Prosecco. It tattoos every flavor combination on your palette in a super fun and playful manner. That may be swayed a bit by this cocktail invoking smells of gummy bears, but I’ll take this every day in the summer. Wait, maybe not every day, but certainly those days I don’t have to work. Then again, one of these after a long day in the office sounds mighty tasty.

Bowl Incline is located at 920 Southwood Boulevard in Incline Village. For food and drink menus, hours of operation, or general information visit them online at bowlincline.com or reach them via phone at 775-831-1900.