Drink of the Week: Bowl Incline’s Double Wood Margarita

This week's featured drink is Bowl Incline's Double Wood Margarita.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If you’re a margarita fan at all, chances are that you’ve had a bad one. Maybe too sweet, tequila quality isn’t great, or just way too much of a bad margarita mix. For this week’s feature, picture the exact opposite of that. The version they’re cooking up at Bowl Incline is the epitome of what a great margarita should taste like.

With a margarita, the floor for where it starts and how high it can achieve begins with tequila. When Cazadores Reposado is your floor, you know you’re in good hands. It’s joined in the shaker with a little lime, dry curacao, and agave nectar. It’s shaken, strained into a glass, given a garnish of a fresh lime wedge, a dehydrated lime wheel (done in house), and basted with a rim of Li Hing Mui salt.

Before I dive into the actual cocktail, I have to address the salt rim. While it may look spicy (reminiscent of Tajin), believe me, it is not even close – it’s actually sweet and salty. Li Hing Mui comes from Hawaii and is made from dried and salted plums and it makes each sip insanely delightful. I wouldn’t blame you if you just licked that whole rim without drinking a drop and then ask for second coating. It seems Hawaiians put it on just about everything and I can see why – it’s that tasty. But, I digress.

The flavors of this cocktail are ultra clean. The tequila is smooth and you get some its vanilla notes right off the bat – almost giving the drink a creamy sensation. It has the perfect balance of sweet and citrus and there is nothing that impedes the best part of a margarita’s flavor to shine through. And wow does it ever shine. Throw in a pop of brightness from that delicious salt and you’ll totally forget that time you had the bad version of this drink … Well, maybe. Cheers!

Bowl Incline is located at 920 Southwood Blvd. in Incline Village. For food and drink menus, hours of operation, or general information visit them online at bowlincline.com or reach them via phone at 775-831-1900.