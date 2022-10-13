Drink of the Week: Bowl Incline’s The Gutter Club

This week's featured drink is Bowl Incline's The Gutter Club.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

While the name of this week’s drink sounds like a place I’d love to hang out in (or at the very least be a fly on the wall), it’s probably a little more high brow than its name might suggest. I’ve said it before (and yes, saying it again), this is a bowling alley dishing out delicious craft cocktails – something you might need to see and taste for your self. But, if you haven’t yet, that’s what I’m here for.

This week’s selection has the core spirit of gin, joined with lemon, blanco vermouth, raspberry gum syrup, and egg white. They are shaken and double strained into a martini glass then garnished with mint and a few dashes of Peychaud’s bitters.

If there is one word to describe this cocktail, it is smooth. Like Sean Connery-era James Bond walking around in peak George Clooney/Danny Ocean skin smooth. It has the luxury of the one-two punch of the raspberry gum syrup and egg whites working overtime. Those two combine for a luxurious mouth-feel that makes this drink roll around the taste buds like velvet.

The raspberry works really well with the acidity of the lemon and helps to tone back the gin to where you’re only getting the best pops of flavor from the gin. Blanco vermouth lends a little more sweetness than its dry vermouth counterpart, which seems to intertwine with the earthiness part of the gin and makes for a nice duo of flavor.

Even through the drink works really well on its own, I could go for a few of these frozen in popsicle form on a warm sunny day. But lucky for us, we don’t have to wait until next summer to enjoy.

Bowl Incline is located at 920 Southwood Blvd. in Incline Village. For menus, bowling, hours of operation, or general information visit them online at bowlincline.com or by phone at 775-831-1900.