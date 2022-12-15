Drink of the Week: Bowl Incline’s Washoe Washout Mai Tai

This week's featured drink is Bowl Incline's Washoe Washout Mai Tai.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

I realize winter has really just begun around the basin, but I know there are those people that are already sick of the snow and can’t wait for the days of summer and warm sunshine to return. If that is you, then this week’s feature is right up your alley.

For all its Tiki culture lore, the Mai Tai cocktail is said to have been invented in Oakland in 1944. While this version doesn’t stray too far from home, I’d throw it into the ring with any other variation and have them battle it out for taste because it has a chance to come out on top every time.

The familiar faces of rum, lime juice, dry curacao, and orgeat (almond) syrup are shaken and strained over pebble ice stacked high inside of a Tiki-themed glass. It’s finished with a float of pineapple rum and garnished with fresh pineapple, cherry and mint.

Each of the ingredients provides its own layer of flavor, which when combined; work very well together but in complex fashion. They each provide a boost to one another but still manage to speak to each sip on their own terms. It has a creamy, almost smoothie-like, drinkability but it’s not a smoothie by any shape or form.

The citrus flavors (lime, curacao, and pineapple) dancing with the earthy (rum and almond) make for a luscious and fun tango on the taste buds. And while, yes, this is a cocktail that speaks to more of a summer-y vibe, there’s no reason why you can’t squeeze that into the winter wonderland of Tahoe right now. Just throw a grass skirt on over your ski pants, head downhill, and you’ll be there in no time.

Bowl Incline is located at 920 Southwood Blvd. in Incline Village. For food and drink menus, hours of operation, or general information visit them online at bowlincline.com or reach them by phone at 775-831-1900.