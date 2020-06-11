Drink of the Week: Brewforia’s Albahaca Paloma

This week's Drink of the Week is Brewforia’s Albahaca Paloma.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

After a chilly spell, I am more than ready for our weather to check itself and get back into summer mode. But, if we can’t will Mother Nature into that, we’ll just see about coaxing her with this week’s summer-y cocktail: the Albahaca Paloma.

Don’t let the name scare you away. In simpler terms, it’s a grapefruit margarita. But, there are just enough twists that it unfolds like an episode of “Murder She Wrote.” Maybe that dates me too much, so feel free to insert your favorite detective series here and you get my point.

The paloma is known as the workingman’s drink, and it definitely puts its work in here. Sitting at the base is El Jimador blanco tequila, which gets a little fresh with some lime, grapefruit, and basil, along with Jarritos toranja (grapefruit soda) and house grenadine then is topped off with a salt rim.

If you’re a no salt person, I can vouch that this is the perfect amount of salt and it does add to the finish. I’ve had some margaritas where you wonder if the glass was pulled directly from a salt mine, but here it’s just right.

The tequila stands at the front of the line, but is quickly mellowed out by the grapefruit. It’s very playful on the taster blossoms, and finishes quite smooth and singular with the citrus.

It’s probably a little more bitter (in a good way) and savory than a traditional margarita, but that’s what gives this cocktail its calling card – it’s got its own personality. As you keep sipping, it’s traits come through deeper and deeper and by the end, you’ll know if you’re interested enough for a second date.

So did I enjoy it enough for a second date? We’ve already moved in together if that answers your question.

Brewforia Craft Beer Kitchen is located at 800 Tahoe Blvd. Ste. No. 2 in Incline Village. For more information visit them online at brewforia.com or by phone at 775-298-7660.