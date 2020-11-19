Drink of the Week: California Burger Co.’s Apricot Whiskey Sour

California Burger Co.'s Apricot Whiskey Sour.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

I don’t know about you, but after a week like this, I can sure go for a drink. No matter what your mood might be given the events from earlier in the week, I can help. But, before you non-whiskey lovers turn your nose at the thought of drinking whiskey, hear me out.

Yes, the base is whiskey (Eagle Rare bourbon), but it’s the other ingredients (house-made maple simple syrup, apricot liqueur, lemon juice, and fresh egg whites) that elevate this cocktail into something lighter and more refreshing than you might imagine.

The cocktail is garnished with a few Angostura bitters so right off the bat you’re getting a little orange, spice and apricot punching at your nose instead of the whiskey — not a bad way to start.

While the apricot smell isn’t as overpowering in the taste department, it brings a very subtle taming to the whiskey so you still get those notes coming through. The creaminess of the egg whites and the sour from the lemon all harmonize to create a sip that’s not heavy, not filling, and yet, still seems remarkably fitting for winter.

I’m a big fan of the egg whites in a cocktail. Not only do they add a textural component, but also bring a silkiness that’s quite sexy to the drink. So, male or female, doesn’t matter — this drink has a place in its heart (and seat at the table) for both.

If this drink were one of the seven dwarves, it would definitely be Happy. Always smiling and walking on the sunny side of the street, this drink is perfect for the times, not to mention delicious.

Light. Tasty. Happy. What else can you ask for in a cocktail? I mean, aside from a portal back to normalcy. Start here and let’s see how it goes.

California Burger Co. is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way, 2B, in South Lake Tahoe. For menu information and online ordering visit them at http://www.caburgerco.com or reach them by phone at 530-314-8404.