Drink of the Week: Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s Tahoe Maui Strong 

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

When it was announced a couple weeks ago that this beer was going to be launched as an ongoing effort for Tahoe to help support the victims of the Maui fires, I couldn’t wait. Given the effects of the Caldor Fire, we all know that rising from the ashes is not an overnight process. By drinking this beer you can literally show your support. Yes, you read that right. Drinking beer = support.

Imparting the Aloha Spirit, head brewer Dave Salter has crafted a tropical hazy IPA using Motueka and experimental HBC 586 hops. To the average beer drinker like you and I, knowing the name of the hops is like crashing someone’s wedding party you don’t know: sounds fun but you have no clue who anyone is.

When this beer hits the table you can immediately see the force of this hazy by its robust golden sunset hue. You immediately get the tropical notes billowing into your nose and on first sip, flavors of pineapple, citrus and stone fruit really coat the palette nicely. The front end starts out light before the big IPA flavors poke through, but once you get the true personality of the beer, they mellow out for an ultra clean finish.

Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s Tahoe Maui Strong Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

At no point do any of the ingredients provide sharp edges – the whole sip is smooth from start to finish. And while hazy IPAs can vary widely on their ABV, this one clocks in right around the middle at 6.5%.

The tapping of the inaugural keg will be happening at Cold Water this Friday, September 8, at 7 p.m. Once that happens you’ll be able to enjoy at several locations throughout South Lake Tahoe. In addition to Cold Water, Tahoe Maui Strong Hazy IPA can be found at Sidellis, South of North, MacDuff’s, and South Lake Brewing’s Libation Lodge.

Cold Water Brewery and Grill is located at 2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For food and beverage options visit them online at tahoecoldwaterbrewery.com or reach them by phone at 530-544-4677.