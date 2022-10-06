Drink of the Week: Crystal Basin Cellars’ Renegade Red

This week's featured drink is Crystal Basin Cellars’ Renegade Red.

Attention lovers of Cabernet Franc, Mourvedre, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, and Malbec – this week’s selection is for you. Heck, who am I kidding – how about just lovers of red wine – then this week’s selection is for you.

I highlight those specific wines because they are the grapes that make up this red blend. Accordingly, the percentage of grape breakdown goes: 27%, 27%, 16%, 16%, 7%, and 7%. You might think that’s a lot of grapes at the party, but once you give it a taste you’ll start to grab all the little nuances each brings to the table.

The body is light to medium and on the nose you can grab some hints of oak and vanilla. The fruit forward comes in the form of dark berries and there is great balance of acidity and tannins. Overall you get a wine that is both airy and smooth with a touch of dryness without being overly dry.

As far as value goes, if you’re looking for an easy going red to pair with a dinner on a weeknight, this is a fantastic go-to. The ABV sits at 14% so if having a sip on a school night worries you for the next morning, relax. You’ll be just fine.

The story on the label says this blend was the result of a wrong hose going in the wrong tank. If this is the result of something gone completely wrong, then maybe we start doing things wrong more often. We could get something as tasty as this.

While Crystal Basin is a great stop on the local winery trail for El Dorado County, a little tip: you can grab this for a great price on your next Costco trip and drink local in the comfort of your own home. Cheers!

Crystal Basin Cellars is located at 3550 Carson Rd. in Camino (El Dorado County). For wines, tasting information, or general questions visit them online at crystalbasin.com or by phone at 530-647-1767.