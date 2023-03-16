Drink of the Week: Flatstick Pub’s Dirty Snowman

This week's featured drink is Flatstick Pub's Dirty Snowman.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Well, here we are — less than a week away from the official start to spring and the snow continues to fly. So with the winter train continuing to march on, I’m going to follow suit and bring you another winter cocktail feature. Perhaps by playing along with old man winter he’ll get tired and give up. One can only hope at this point — it’s been a doozy.

I’m not certain of when the Dirty Snowman cocktail was born, but there are many variations out in the world and on the Interwebs. Flatstick Pub’s version keeps it playful at heart and capitalizes on simple flavors, starting with the base of that ever so glorious liquid chocolate. Just like Frosty comes to life when that old silk hat is placed upon his head, this drink comes to life when vodka is added — Golden State Vodka out of the Bay Area to be specific. The drink is finished off with whipped cream and colored sprinkles.

Let’s touch on the vodka for a minute. It’s constructed with sweet corn from Brentwood, California, which automatically gives it a slightly different feel than other vodkas. The flavor does poke through from the umbrella of the hot chocolate, but it adds a smoothness that I wasn’t expecting.

I can’t say anything bad about hot chocolate. Who can, really? In this version, it’s decadent and when that whipped cream starts to melt, creaminess seeps in and if at that point you don’t have a smile on your face, I’m not sure what to tell you.

This drink could probably pull double duty as a dessert but will it help you forget about all the snow we’ve seen this winter? Most likely not. But, it’s at least sure to help you forget about those sore shoulders for a bit.

Flatstick Pub is located at 4101 No. 101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. For food and drink menus and additional information visit them online at tipsyputt.com or reach them by phone at 530-443-4376.