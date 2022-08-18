Drink of the Week: Fox & Hound’s Endless Summer

This week's featured drink is Fox & Hound’s Endless Summer.

With the summer season winding down here in Tahoe, it’s only fitting to have this week’s feature be called Endless Summer. Who doesn’t enjoy summer in the Sierra? Any chance we can extend that feeling seems like a good thing to me.

This week’s feature takes a simplistic approach. However, when you’re using fresh and top-notch ingredients, everything bounces up the flavor thermometer.

The three amigos in this drink consist of Tahoe Blue vodka, fresh watermelon juice, and sweet and sour – garnished with a slice of lemon. At first glance, this drink easily looks like it could be the Friday night go-to for the Pink Ladies from “Grease” (shout out to the late Olivia Newton-John).

It has a little booziness on the nose, but it also smells relatively crisp. The first sip is quite refreshing. There isn’t one ingredient that really pounds the table for attention. Each of them plays off one another like a game of tug of war. When one flavor seems to jump out, another knocks it down, while the other begins to ascend.

The fresh watermelon juice is the most interesting. While the fruit is a staple at barbeques throughout the summer, its juice doesn’t make its way into drinks that often – definitely not like its high-brow brethren such as orange or lemon. The tartness from the sour pokes it head out every now and then to offset the sweetness, and the vodka stays pretty even keeled throughout.

While I’m not certain how long the drink will actually hang out on the menu, at least you know when you see it, you can expect that endless summer feeling – something Richard Marx would definitely appreciate. Fox and Hound is located at 237 Tramway in Stateline (top of Kingsbury Grade). For menu items and further information visit them online at foxandhoundtahoe.com or reach them by phone at 775-588-8887.