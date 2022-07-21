Drink of the Week: Fox & Hound’s Mountain High Mai Tai

This week's featured drink is Fox & Hound’s Mountain High Mai Tai.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Raise your hand if you’ve ever ordered a drink because it had a fun name. Obviously I can’t see your hand, but I imagine there’s one or two of you out there. I’d definitely classify this week’s feature as one of those names, but it’s definitely more than just a fun name.

As soon as it drops in front of you, you can tell you’re in for a good time. They say we eat with our eyes first, but is it the same for drinks? If it is, this cocktail looks delicious — and it fully delivers on that promise.

Apparently the Mai Tai cocktail carried the original nickname of “top tourist tantalizer” in 1959. Seems fitting for Tahoe, but I think the Fox and Hound name would easily out perform that name on the menu.

The dance partners here include the traditional two types of rum (Bacardi and Myers’s), plus Disaronno, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine. What you get is a beautiful (but accurate) sunrise-over-Tahoe-looking libation.

The layers provide a deep richness that is smooth like butter and finishes with a cooling sweetness, making this a great summertime swig. The Disaronno lays the creamy almond flavor backdrop for the citrus juices to bounce around on. Each of them gets mellowed out slightly from the liqueur, but keeps them lively enough to also take spins with the rum flavors.

Grenadine tends to get most of its love for its color, but it also adds in a little tart and sweet punch. Sure, it is striking in this drink, but let’s give it a little more love than that.

While this name might have you thinking more about tiki bars than mountain bars, I guarantee all it takes is one sip and you can feel the sand between your toes. In this case, Tahoe sand is a pretty good substitute.

Fox and Hound is located at 237 Tramway in Stateline (top of Kingsbury). For ordering and menu information visit them online at foxandhoundtahoe.com or by phone at 775-588-8887.