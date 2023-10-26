Drink of the Week: Getaway Café’s Boba Mimosa

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If you’re part of the mimosa fan club (which I am a firm card-carrying member of), you might have found yourself experimenting with different juices, other forms of spirits, or for those adventurous types, fresh fruit accompaniments. If you’re in the realm of the last option mentioned, then this week’s feature is right up your alley. Actually, this week’s feature is for any member of the MFC (mimosa fan club) because how can you not love the bubbly feeling the bubbly gives you.

Getaway Café’s Boba Mimosa. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The concept of the drink at the Getaway Café is pretty straightforward. A bottle of Prosecco is presented with your choice of passion fruit, pomegranate, or mango Boba pearls. Once you make the decision, pop the cork, load the pearls, pour in the Prosecco, and let the fun begin.

If you haven’t gotten on the Boba train yet, let me give you a quick run down. They are essentially chewy little balls made from tapioca starch that offer up a unique texture – primarily made popular in bubble tea. Here, each of the pearls get their distinct flavoring which jazz up the drink with pops of flavor to go along with the bubbles of the Prosecco.

MFC members probably have their favorite version of mimosas on speed dial, but I’m going to urge you to give these a try and see if they can garner a spot on your speed dial list. Actually, is speed dialing still a thing anymore? Regardless, I’m showing my age and you know what I mean.

The Boba pearls give the drinking experience such an added element of fun without sacrificing the flavor of the Prosecco or the flavoring component. Each of the options are unique enough to where I would encourage you to try each to see which one you like best. Maybe not all in the same setting, but if you do, be sure to have a driver … and a pillow in case you’re ready for a nap afterwards.

The Getaway Café is located at 3140 Highway 50 in Meyers. For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at tahoegetawaycafe.com or reach them by phone at 530-577-5132.