Drink of the Week: Hell’s Kitchen’s Meet Your Maker

This week's Drink of the Week is Hell's Kitchen's Meet Your Maker.

Bill Rozak / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

This week’s drink of the week from Hell’s Kitchen sent my head spinning right off the bat.

First off, vodka is my go to. I mean, with a Russian last name like mine, it goes down easy like orange juice or cranberry juice … and all those combined is the best.

But I was at a new restaurant, trying new food and figured I’d try something different.

The drink’s name, “Meet Your Maker,” is what tempted me in the first place. It didn’t even matter what was in it. Anything alcoholic that threatens my mortality sounds like a challenge.

The drink features Makers Mark bourbon which does a lot of work in the trenches.

The bourbon acts like the San Francisco 49ers defensive line, its strong and hard to get past.

After my initial sip, it felt like Nick Bosa pushed my head sideways, and held it there for a second, before the drink’s teammates joined together to push the rookie out of the way.

Once you work your way through the All-Pro bourbon defensive line, the domaine de canton (or ginger liqueur I discovered later when looking it up) tones down the alcohol’s sharpness with a touch of bitterness and then the other ingredients bring it all together at the end.

The apple and cinnamon provide Hall of Fame blocking so there’s no fiery aftertaste, just a pleasant, fruity mix, that warms the insides, like it should do at a place called Hell’s Kitchen.

The mint and skewered strawberry caps it off with a freshness that just makes you want to go back for more, which I did, until it was gone … then ordered another.

A couple more and I would’ve needed somebody to carry me out on a pitchfork.

Hell’s Kitchen is located inside Harveys Lake Tahoe located at 15 U.S. Highway 50, Stateline, Nev. They can be reached at http://www.GRHellsKitchenLakeTahoe.com or by calling 800-427-7247.