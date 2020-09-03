Drink of the Week: Hell’s Kitchen’s The Pitchfork

Hell's Kitchen's The Pitchfork.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

It seems like a prerequisite that if you have a restaurant named Hell’s Kitchen you have to have a pitchfork laying around somewhere, right? In this case, it comes in the form of a cocktail and it’s every bit as dangerous as the real thing.

That may be because most of this elixir consists of alcohol. Bulleit bourbon, Giffard Pamplemousse, tawny port, lemon and egg white are the team doing work here. After looking at this list I bet the first question you have is, what the heck is Giffard Pamplemousse?

I had the same question – don’t worry. In short, it’s a grapefruit liqueur and you get that bright acidic note (along with the lemon) right from the onset. The two team up to tame down the macho nature of the bourbon and breathe a little friskiness into each drink.

The sweet and nuttiness of the tawny port carry characteristics of each which rounds out the sweetness of the citrus and balances out the bourbon. Basically, it serves as that friend who brings out the best in everyone in the group.

Speaking of the group, what about the egg white? Whether it sounds funky to have egg whites in a cocktail or not, it adds a depth of creaminess that courses through the veins of the entire cocktail.

What you get when it’s all combined is a drink that explodes on the taste buds like a blast from Krakatoa. It’s equal parts zesty, fruity, sweet, bitter and savory. Let’s just say it does a pretty good job of hitting all the flavors of the cocktail rainbow.

The aftertaste is extremely clean and doesn’t hang around. Which, once its done, will pose the question of another. With a pitchfork on one shoulder, what does the other look like to you?

Hell’s Kitchen is located inside Harveys Lake Tahoe located at 15 U.S. Highway 50 in Stateline. For more information visit them at grhellskitchenlaketahoe.com or by calling them at 775-586-6868.