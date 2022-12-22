Drink of the Week: Himmel Haus’ St. Bernardus Christmas Ale

This week's featured drink is Himmel Haus' St. Bernardus Christmas Ale.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

A Christmas ale feature for Christmas? Yes, this is my present for you to unwrap this week. A great tasting beer that gives you all the holiday feels (even you Bah Humbugs out there). But, this is a limited supply, so if you want to whet your whistle with this one, head out to Himmel Haus quickly because it’s sure to be gone by New Years.

Dark beers are my friend, so when I see a beer that is deep mahogany with an epic layer of cream-colored foam sitting in front of me, I’m as happy as a stuffed stocking in front of a roaring fire on Christmas morning.

This Belgian beer is a quadruple ale that clocks in at 10% ABV. While quadruple ale might sound like a bully you don’t want to mess around in the sandbox with, relax. For all its robustness, it doesn’t drink heavy. This isn’t one of those one-and-done type beers — you can actually polish off a few and still feel like you have some room left for food. Can’t say how you’d be walking after a few, but its super drinkable.

There are plenty of seasonal-type flavors and aromas like creamy caramel, chocolate, and fire-roasted chestnuts, but it also carries slight hints of fruit. It’s one of those beers that likes to strip back layers as you drink it and give you a little different flavor plunge with each sip.

This beer should pair really well for all you Apres fans. And spoiler alert if you didn’t know: Himmel Haus sits right at the base of Cal Lodge so you can practically ski right up to the bar. Well, almost.

With all the snow on the ground and holiday cheer in the air, this drink is sure to par well with whatever plans you have for the week.

Himmel Haus is located at 3819 Saddle Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information visit them online at himmelhausslt.com or reach them by phone at 530-314-7665.