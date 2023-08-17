Drink of the Week: Jimmy’s Restaurant’s Hibiscus Margarita

Jimmy's Restaurant's Hibiscus Margarita.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Given the recent craze around all things pink, including the stunning color of this cocktail, we could probably add a “Barbie” at the end of the name and simply hop on the bandwagon. But, this drink was created long before the movie’s stir, so let’s just keep it as it was originally intended: a super tasty drink – as well as this week’s feature.

The libation gets its color from infusing Herradura blanco tequila with hibiscus. The top shelf tequila brings in light notes of vanilla and oak by aging in American white oak barrels 45 more days than the industry standard. The hibiscus’ earthy tones are a perfect paring for the oak and the berry-like sweetness is a match made is heaven with the addition of agave.

But, that’s still not everything happening in this cocktail. Those three ingredients are also mixed with Cointreau, along with both lemon and lime juice. The result is a super clean and ultra refreshing tap dance on the palate.

Everything starts out on the light end and then quickly moves into the berry and citrus flavors before ultimately finishing with a tinge of smokiness from the tequila. But, this is not mezcal, the smokiness is very subtle (mostly stemming from the oak), so not once does it ever overpower any of the other ingredients.

And while the hibiscus tequila could simply stand on its own, that slight orange bitter and sweetness from the Cointreau is the ingredient behind the curtain. Not only does it heighten the flavors in the tequila, it also pads down the sour flavors of the citrus.

With summer starting to wind down, this is the perfect cocktail to bring you right back into the mood of sunshine, beaches and vacations. Plus, it helps to take your mind off the fact that school is already starting back up. Cheers to all you parents out there – you’re going to need it.

Jimmy’s Restaurant is located inside the The Landing at 4104 Lakeshore Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. For restaurant information and menu items visit them at thelandingtahoe.com/dine or reach them by phone at 530-545-4052.