Drink of the Week: Jimmy’s Restaurant’s Rosemary Me

This week’s featured drink is Jimmy’s Restaurant’s Rosemary Me.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If tasting new and unique cocktails are what floats your boat, then this week’s selection is sure to make you drop anchor. And given the view of the lake at Jimmy’s Restaurant, you may just stay a little bit longer to take it all in — one sip at a time.

The fun starts with a dry shake of egg whites. Before you get scared about the thought of egg whites (I drank it and didn’t die), they are actually ideal for a cocktail. They virtually have no flavor and are jacked full of protein, which allows air to get trapped in the drink, creating a smooth texture and mouth feel.

Joining forces in the shaker are Bently Heritage gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, a house made rosemary simple syrup, lemon, and orange. It’s topped off with a rosemary sprig and a few dashes of orange bitters. Once you see the finished pour, if you aren’t excited to dive right in, you probably ride roller coasters with your mouth closed. Don’t worry; there’s still hope this drink will put a smile on your face.

If anyone remembers the old Sesame Street gigs that mentions, “One of these kids is doing their own thing,” that would be this cocktail. It has a flavor that is truly distinct. Very refreshing and herbaceous, the citrus really amps up the herbal notes from the gin and rosemary to the highest of levels. Much of that has to do with the juices being freshly cold pressed, which also helps to retain vitamins and minerals.

If that has you thinking about the protein and vitamins and minerals in this cocktail, and that this could actually be healthy for you, we may have just become best friends. While I love where your head’s at, I’m not certain a doctor would endorse this thinking.

There’s also a bitterness that is matched by sweet, bringing even more balance and flavor profiles. The citrus, while elevating, doesn’t bite, but rather uniquely calms.

This is a seasonal cocktail on the menu, but I could see this drink living the good life no matter what time of year – even during our current season of Drunk Mother Nature: Winter’s Revenge.

Jimmy’s Restaurant is located inside the The Landing at 4104 Lakeshore Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. For restaurant information and menu items visit them at thelandingtahoe.com/dine or give them a call at 530-545-4052.