Drink of the Week: Kalani’s Bee’s Knees

Kalani’s Bee’s Knees.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

The Bee’s Knees cocktail is nothing new. It’s been around since the prohibition-era and hasn’t evolved a ton since that time. Usually that means it doesn’t need to – the telling of a solid drink.

Now, back in the day, the ingredients were more added to mask the gin, but here, the gin is so top notch that I could bathe in it. Not really, because that would be super weird (and maybe a little gross), but it would definitely give new meaning to the term “bathtub gin.”

All kidding aside, St. George gin is the star of the show. A little bit of honey and a little lemon juice and bang, that’s all it takes. Garnish with a lemon twist and this drink is off to the races.

The lemon barks out citrus notes giving a nice crisp and refreshing smell – reminiscent of popping in a lemon LifeSavor at a theme park. Just smells like you’re about to have some fun.

The gin gives off those familiar earthly tastes, but elevated. If you can picture a nice stroll through Big Sur with the fresh pine and ocean breeze smacking your senses, then you pretty much have the feel and taste of this gin.

Honey, instead of the more often used sugar, gives this cocktail its sweetness. It’s a little more floral than sugar but helps to offset some of the tartness of the lemon. What you get for the finish is more cool and sour than sweet.

Because of its taste, it has a bit of festivity to it, which is perfect for this holiday weekend. If you’re crushing it on the couch, I’d recommend this with a little “Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix. It’ll leave you buzzing, for sure.

The puns are alive and well this Thanksgiving. Cheers.

Kalani’s is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way, Suite 26 in South Lake Tahoe. Currently they are open for outdoor dining and takeout.

For more information visit them online at kalanis.com or by phone at 530-544-6100.