Drink of the Week: Kalani’s Martini

Kalani's Martini.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Ahhh, the martini — one of the most classic and iconic cocktails in history sparking the age-old debates: Vodka or gin? Wet or dry? Shaken or stirred?

So long as it’s delicious, who cares, right? On that simple question alone, this week’s drink delivers.

One of Kalani’s most popular drinks on the menu, the pieces of this puzzle consists of Grey Goose la poire (pear) vodka, St. Germaine elderflower liqueur, pear nectar, fresh basil, and lime. And if you’re modeling your life after James Bond, you’ll be happy to know this drink is shaken before all the ingredients find their home in the martini glass.

The result is almost as if you’re biting into a fresh, crisp Anjou pear – albeit a boozy one. The elderflower liqueur is the perfect Sundance to the vodka’s Butch Cassidy. They work really well together and combined, give you a one-two punch that definitely lets you know you’re drinking a martini.

The drink is bright, but grounded from the floral notes of the liqueur and basil. The sweetness of the pear settles on the tongue and its there you get the hint of citrus that adds the perfect amount of bite.

When all is said and done after the first sip, and the glass finds its way to table, you’re left with a really refreshing aftertaste that hangs out like a best fried at birthday party. No residuals of alcohol, just freshness personified.

If you’re any type of pear fan, which for some reason seem to be a fruit that’s often ignored, you’re going to want to give this drink a try. While I’m not sure if it’s enough to get James Bond change his drink order moving forward, I’d bet if he came across it, he’d at least order one for Miss Moneypenny.

Kalani’s is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way, Suite 26, in South Lake Tahoe. For hours and menu information, visit them online at kalanis.com or give them a call at 530-544-6100.