Drink of the Week: Kalani’s Raspberry French 75

This week's Drink of the Week is Kalani's Raspberry French 75.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

What better way to celebrate a restaurant reopening than a champagne toast? But, this is no ordinary champagne cocktail.

The classic French 75 was said to have received its name by having such a kick that it was like getting shell-shocked from a French 75mm field gun. That seems a bit excessive to me because, yes while this drink is mostly alcohol, it all swims together nicely.

The classic troupe is St. George gin, fresh lemon, and brut champagne. The kicker here comes in the form of Chambord (raspberry liqueur). If you’ve ever seen the bottle for this, you’d expect it to drink its tea with its pinky out while commenting on the social status of its surrounding liquor bottles.

However, it’s much more simple and fun than it’s exterior shell may lead you.

That berry smell, along with the lemon and champagne, give you a fruity fizz burst for the nose. That fruity fizz tingle doesn’t stop at the smell. It also dives down with each sip creating a sparkling whirlwind of fairy dust. Ok, I don’t know what fairy dust actually tastes like (or even if it’s good), but humor me here.

The gin pairs really well with the Chambord. While gin carries more of those pine-y characteristics, the berry flavor from the liqueur cuts into that, adding just the right amount of sweetness. Like the Turtles song, they’re happy together.

Whether it’s me and you or you and me, tossing the dice on this cocktail for a night out is a safe bet – especially if you can convince the bartender to pair it with a song from the sixties.

Hmmmm. Song and cocktail pairings? Maybe we’re on to something here. Or maybe I’m just shell-shocked.

Kalani’s is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way Ste. 26 in South Lake Tahoe. As of Friday, June 19, they will be reopened. For more information visit them online at kalanis.com or by phone at 530-544-6100.