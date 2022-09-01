Drink of the Week: Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s (Stateline) Kentucky Old Fashioned

This week's featured drink is Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s (Stateline) Kentucky Old Fashioned.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

I think it’s a pretty safe assumption that if you are a fan of drinking whiskey, then you’re probably also a fan of the old fashioned cocktail. The ingredients aren’t really going all Optimus Prime and transforming the whiskey to something that doesn’t resemble whiskey. They’re more of an enhancement. However, this week’s feature does do something that a straightforward old fashioned doesn’t do — it puts on a show.

But before we discuss the show, let’s go back stage and talk about the characters. Woodford reserve bourbon, Peychaud’s bitters, oleo (their house made simple syrup), raw sugar, lemon, and orange peel, then garnished with a Luxardo cherry.

Before those ingredients get a swish of a spoon and mixed together, a little cinnamon is sprinkled on top of cherry wood shavings before a torch ignites the pile. Once the smoke starts to billow, the glass is placed over top to capture the smoke. When the cocktail is ready, a single globe ice cube is placed in the smoking glass and the libation is poured in. The fun doesn’t stop there.

Once the cocktail is situated, a match is struck and held over the glass, heating up the orange peel to help release the juices over the match creating a mini flamethrower. I’ve seen the trick a few times in my day, but it never gets old.

For the taste, it’s every bit a whiskey drink. The other flavors (sweetness from the cherries and bitters, tartness from the citrus, smoke from the cherry wood) are all subtle. The end product is insanely smooth and as the ice globe puts in its work, the taste gets better as the drink gets colder.

Go for the show, stay for the flavor. Both are well worth it.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX restaurant and bar is located at 31 U.S. 50, Suite 105 in Stateline. For more information visit them at laketahoealeworx.com or reach them by phone at 775-580-6163.