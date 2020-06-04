Drink of the Week: Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s (Stateline) Mai Tai

Lake Tahoe AleWorX's (Stateline) Mai Tai

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

For some reason rum, above all other spirits, reminds me most of summer. So as we head into the warmer months (and get back into the swing of this weekly column), what better drink to feature than one that is rum-centric: the mai tai.

Yes, the classic co-star of the king, Elvis Presley, in his 1961 romp “Blue Hawaii,” gets its Tahoe legs under it and comes out of the gate charging with a very island-vibe bang. If you’re a mai tai lover then you know the familiar players: Meyers platinum rum, Meyers dark rum, Grand Marnier, orgeat (house made fancy simple syrup), lime juice, and garnished with mint.

On the nose, the smacked mint gives you just the right amount of herb background that you almost forget you’re diving into a rum sandwich. Almost.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The rum is definitely front and center, but it’s a cocktail, what do you expect? It actually doesn’t let itself get too rummy and is quite refreshing when the Grand Marnier orange notes kick in. The hint of lime brightens everything up like a Sierra sunrise and the orgeat gives just the right touch of sweetness.

If diving in from the top down (as opposed to a straw), then the dark rum floater will definitely pack a punch. But as the drinking moves along, the flavors start to mingle like a high school prom and after a couple of goes on the dance floor, you’re ready for the rest of the night.

I always tend to overlook the mai tai on drink menus but every time I do take the time to enjoy one, I can’t help falling in love. See what I did there? Cheers!

Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s Stateline restaurant and bar is located at 31 U.S. 50, Suite 105, and is currently open daily from 4 p.m. – midnight. For more information visit them at laketahoealeworx.com or by calling them at 775-580-6163.