Drink of the Week: Lone Eagle Grille’s Incline 75

This week's featured drink is Lone Eagle Grille's Incline 75.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

At its core, the classic French 75 cocktail is made with gin, sugar, champagne, and lemon. It has been around since the early 1920’s so if you were thinking it might have been developed in 1975 (hence the name), don’t be sad – turn that frown upside down. While it is delicious in the simplest of forms, this week’s feature gets a step up from the ingredients it’s using for a remarkable cocktail.

In this drink, gin is the rock star. So if you’re not using a quality gin, taste will suffer a bit. The gin used here is Empress. This gin is the reason I even like gin in the first place (I shunned the spirit after a bad night in my early years). The color is an amazing cobalt blue (or is it indigo?) and its flavor balances citrus notes from its base of butterfly pea blossoms and botanicals. It almost looks like a magic concoction you would receive on a quest from “The NeverEnding Story,” but you get the idea.

That is mixed with lemon juice and a house made lavender syrup then floated with a touch of Domaine Carneros brut champagne giving you all the flavors under the rainbow — a little tart, a little sweet, a little earthy, fizzy in all the right places, and a finish that immediately puts a smile on your face.

If you’ve been to the Lone Eagle Grille, I don’t need to tell you about the views, but they do have a very nice new patio out back sitting right on top of the beach – a great place to sip this cocktail and take in all a summer in Tahoe has to offer.

The Lone Eagle Grille is located at 111 Country Club Dr. in Incline Village. For hours of operation and menu information, visit them online at loneeaglegrille.com or reach them via phone at 775-886-6899.