Drink of the Week: MacDuff’s Public House’s Linda the Elder’s GnT

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

The gin and tonic (or G & T as it’s more commonly referred to outside the U.S.) was created in the early 19th century as an evolution to a concoction that was originally created to combat malaria. I don’t know of how many cocktails started out as medicine, but that tasty progression eventually has brought us to this week’s feature.

MacDuff’s Public House’s Linda the Elder’s GnT. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

This iteration of the gin and tonic uses a base of Hendrick’s gin combined with Fever-Tree elderflower tonic, Angostura bitters, then garnished with fresh slices of lemon, cucumber and juniper berries. Right from the start, you get the refreshing aromas of the cucumber, which is a precursor to the clean and crispness of the drink.

The gin to tonic ratio is usually the key to this cocktail, and this version is perfect – just enough gin to grab your taste buds and just enough fizzy fun from the tonic. The addition of the bitters brings a little bit of complexity, but also enhances the flavors of the other ingredients.

Speaking of flavors, Hendrick’s gin is actually created by combining two separate gins, which elevates the end product to bring you notes of cucumber and rose, so you can see how the addition of fresh cucumber intensifies in this drink. The tonic water adds a faint sweetness and floral notes, so its pairing with the gin are like a partridge in a pear tree – although I have no idea why partridge’s like pear trees so much but let’s just go with it.

The size of this drink sits on the large size, so you have plenty of time to savor its flavor, which opens up layers upon layers the further you get to the bottom of the glass. If you’re pairing it up with one of MacDuff’s classic deep and rich dishes, it’s the perfect pairing to keep you from getting weighed down – especially since you’ve probably had your fair share over the Thanksgiving holiday. Cheers!

MacDuff’s Public House is located at 1041 Fremont Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu item and additional information visit them online at macduffspub.com or give them a call at 530-542-8777.