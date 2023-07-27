Drink of the Week: Maggie’s Bob Kitty’s Buzz

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If you’ve ever been to Maggie’s (or looked at their drink menu) and wondered why each cocktail has a name in front of the actual cocktail name it’s because each of the drinks are named after the pets of the employees. And while I’ve not met Bob Kitty, I can tell you that his libation is quite tasty.

Now, a lot of that might have to do with my affinity for Empress gin, which is the backbone of this drink. I had a bad experience with gin in my younger years and had sworn off gin completely – until Empress. Its deep indigo hue comes from an infusion of pea flowers and the flavor doesn’t get too pine-y like some gins can. It’s rather citrusy and earthy but also grounded in a way that forces your palette to hold out its arms and wait for the hug it’s about to give.

The gin is mixed with blueberries, mint, simple syrup, lime, then finished off with a topping of soda water. The blueberry and simple syrup sweetness is a nice counterbalance to the citrus of both the gin and the lime. The earthiness of the mint also pairs up well with the gin, but adds in that refreshing palette cleanser that mint is known for. Mix in the bubbly fun of the soda water and we have a cocktail that is cooking with gas.

Everything is so bright and energizing that you can’t help but feel like this is the perfect cocktail for the summer season. Mix in a day at the lake or on the trails and I’m sure it will fit right into your plans for the evening – or maybe punctuate a perfect day in Tahoe.

Maggie’s Restaurant and Bar is located within the Desolation Hotel at 933 Poplar St. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit desolationhotel.com or reach the restaurant by phone at 530-725-0118.