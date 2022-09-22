Drink of the Week: Maggie’s Marley’s Mellow Mood

This week's featured drink is Maggie’s Marley’s Mellow Mood.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

One of my most favorite things to do (especially with writing food and drink columns) is to visit new restaurants. The anticipation of seeing the set up, getting a sense of the atmosphere, and of course, trying the food and beverage options, are what I geek out about. Getting my first look at Maggie’s was definitely a delight.

I’ll give you the food overview in the coming weeks, but to start, I’m going to highlight their Marley’s Mellow Mood cocktail. For all you dog lovers, each of their cocktails are named after dogs (complete with a sketched picture of the dog next to the offering) – and yes, the mood of the cocktail matches the dog personalities.

The breeding of this drink starts with a base of Stolichnaya vanilla vodka. Added to the base is chai pear shrub, freshly diced pear, simple syrup, and lemon – it’s then topped off with soda water and given a pear garnish. If curious about the shrub ingredient, it’s essentially concentrated combinations of fruits, aromatics, sugar and vinegar.

For those of you seeking the perfect fall drink, this might be it. The flavors invoke all of those winter holiday feelings, but it’s so crisp and refreshing that this could easily pass for a summer drink, too. They meet in the middle quite nicely, making that seasonal transition seem seamless.

The spice from the shrub and vanilla are the yin to the freshness of the pear and tanginess of the lemon’s yang. The flavor is big right out of the gate then the fizziness from the soda water hops in to seal the deal.

Maggie’s Restaurant and Bar sits on the third floor of the hotel and has an open-air feeling, making it seem like you’re amongst the trees – a perfect setting for Marley and me.

Maggie’s Restaurant and Bar is located within the newly opened Desolation Hotel at 933 Poplar St. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit desolationhotel.com or reach the restaurant via phone at 530-725-0118.